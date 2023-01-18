Jones Family of Companies Welcomes New CFO and Two New Roles

The Jones Family of Companies has changed its leadership structure to improve its operations as a leader in the nonwoven manufacturing industry.

From left to right, Scott Butler, president; Ralph Jones III, chairman of the board and CEO; and John French, CFO.

The board of directors elected Ralph Jones III, formerly the executive chairman, to assume the role of chairman and CEO. Scott Butler has been promoted to president, leading the management team for Jones manufacturing and distribution operations. And finally, John French, CFO, joins the senior leadership team to strengthen the company’s mission to be people-oriented, service-minded and quality-driven.

A native of west Tennessee, French earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin and his MBA from Tennessee Tech. He has 15 years of experience in leadership roles in the manufacturing and textile industries. French has worked in companies with annual revenues ranging from $20 million to $500 million, leading finance teams focused on cash management and profitability analysis.

“I am excited to get started at Jones,” French said. “Jones is an industry leader for a reason, and it is an honor to bring my experience to the next phase of growth in this company.”

Jones begins its 87th year as an industry leader in sustainable plant fiber-based products in the floorcare, bedding, furniture and cold chain packaging insulation markets.

In the new year, the company is adapting to the changing yarn market by transitioning to a broad-line distribution model by curtailing operations at the last spinning facility located in Humboldt, Tennessee, where the company is based.

According to Andrew Dailey, senior vice president of sales and business development, “This transition will extend Jones’ longtime commitment to the floorcare market and offer renewed superior service with sustained stocking inventory.”

Butler, president and fourth-generation Jones associate, added, “We are fortunate to have committed associates transferring to our nonwoven operations, strengthening our team in Humboldt to position us for growth.

Ralph Jones noted that Jones has served the mop industry for over 86 years, and “we remain committed to serving it for many more years to come.”

“We also have a tremendous opportunity to further establish ourselves as a textile industry leader, especially as sustainability becomes a larger priority for businesses,” he said. “We are already at the forefront of that movement and look forward to where the future will take us.”