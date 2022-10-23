Kingsdown Partners With StyleRow Launches on Trade Only Platform to Support Interior Designers

HIGH POINT NEWS RELEASE

MEBANE, N.C. – Luxury bedding manufacturer, Kingsdown, Inc. has partnered with StyleRow, the first nationally recognized and distributed bedding brand available to designers on the trade-only project management platform serving the luxury interior design industry.

Kingsdown products went live on the platform’s online design center this week with a select offering that includes six of its elevated Passions Collection mattresses and one Vintage model, both available to designers in multiple sizes and support levels ranging from firm to ultra-plush. The offering also includes select accessories to help designers complete their bedroom projects, including Smart Silk pillows, pillowcases, comforter, and mattress protector.

“Kingsdown has joined the StyleRow platform to make it easy for designers to interact with our company and purchase our products for their clients,” said Kevin Spencer, vice president marketing and branding, Kingsdown. “It just made sense to put our products where designers are already working.”

This is the second major move in Kingsdown’s strategy to develop interior designers as a key distribution channel for its brands. The first was the recent introduction of Dallas-based interior designer Kristi Hopper as brand ambassador for the design community.

Hopper will be on hand with Kingsdown at the High Point Market to meet with designers in the StyleRow-sponsored HPMKT Selfie Pavilion on Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23rd, from noon to 1:30 p.m. “StyleRow, which was created by a designer, is bringing designers and manufacturers together in a unique way with a great tool,” Hopper said. “The addition of Kingsdown to the platform, a nationally recognized, high-quality bedding brand that is ideal for clients seeking affordable luxury, is an incredible development for the entire interior design community.”

“At StyleRow, one of our goals is to provide only the best product discovery experiences for design professionals, and since launching our curated digital design center in 2020, we have been thoughtful and measured in our expansion. Our brand partners are as committed to delivering the highest quality experiences as we are, and Kingsdown is no exception,” said Erin Valencich, founder, and chief executive officer of StyleRow. “We are thrilled to welcome them to StyleRow.”

“The interior design community has long been under-served in the bedding category, and until now, no high-value, national manufacturer has taken the initiative to intentionally support and educate the community and drive brand affinity. With five manufacturing plants across the U.S., we can effectively service and support them,” said Frank Hood, president and chief executive officer, Kingsdown.

Additionally, Spencer said, “Our brand mission of ‘improving lives by improving sleep’ aligns perfectly with designing for wellness, a macro-trend of high and growing importance to designers and their clients.”

Kingsdown, Inc., founded in 1904, is a manufacturer of premium mattress systems that serves leading retailers across the United States, Canada, and in more than 20 countries. Each Kingsdown product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques, combined with state-of-the-art research, materials, and equipment.

Research and product development, manufacturing and distribution facilities are headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina and Ontario, Canada, with additional international offices located in England, Hong Kong, Japan, and Mexico. Canadian manufacturing and distribution are based in Woodbridge, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Shawinigan, Quebec. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in California, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Australia, Brazil, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan and Vietnam. In 2018, The Kingsdown Group was formed through the acquisition of Zedbed International, a leading foam mattress manufacturer, and the merger of Owen & Company with Kingsdown, Inc. to form one of the fastest-growing sleep technology groups in North America.