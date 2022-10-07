Kingsdown Signs Kristi Hopper as Design Community Ambassador | Award Winning Designer Joins Bedding Manufacturer at High Point Market

HIGH POINT MARKET NEWS RELEASE

Kristi Hopper

MEBANE, N.C. – Luxury bedding manufacturer, Kingsdown, Inc. is partnering with well-known Dallas-based interior designer Kristi Hopper as brand ambassador to the interior design community.

“We are excited to launch our partnership with Kristi Hopper as our ambassador to the interior design community at High Point Market,” said Kevin Spencer, vice president marketing and branding, Kingsdown. “More consumers than ever before are looking to interior designers as the authority in the marketplace when purchasing products for their home, and we believe designers will be a key distribution channel for our brand moving forward. Kristi Hopper is a trusted voice whose expertise will be integral to helping us understand the needs of the design community and create strong relationships.”

Hopper will help introduce designers to the Kingsdown brand throughout the High Point Market, October 22-26, during Meet and Greets in Kingsdown’s presentation inside the HPMKT Selfie Pavilion in the Center Stage area.

“We felt it was particularly important to launch this initiative with a presence at the High Point Market, the hub for the industry’s interior design community,” Spencer said. “High Point is where serious designers shop and we look forward to introducing the community to Kingsdown, getting to know their needs and creating strong working relationships.”

Hopper is founder and principal of Kristi Hopper Designs, a thriving 22-year-old design firm specializing in residential and commercial design. She is a member of ASID and IDS and an active member of ART (Accessories Resource Team). An award-winning designer, Hopper has a licensed product line with Harp & Finial and is also a brand ambassador with Geometry House. She is known throughout the industry as “a designer’s designer,” and for being passionate about home. She holds fast to the notion that design should be exceedingly personal, and “everyone should love where you live.”

“I am very impressed with the Kingsdown brand which focuses on making undeniable comfort and health a priority via great sleep,” Hopper said. “They are the first mattress manufacturer that has ever said to me, ‘We want to partner with designers,’ and it is a brilliant move on their part because the design community has long been overlooked by the traditional bedding industry. Kingsdown understands that designers typically influence 15-plus purchases of mattresses per year, and with 21,000 ASID members alone, this will no doubt represent significant business.

“The brand defines affordable luxury,” Hopper continued. “The products are gorgeous, breathe, and feature the same materials (horsehair, wool and latex) that others charge much more for. They have exactly what clients want today and designers will want to do business with them.”

Kingsdown, Inc., founded in 1904, is a manufacturer of premium mattress systems that serves leading retailers across the United States, Canada, and in more than 20 countries. Each Kingsdown product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques, combined with state-of-the-art research, materials and equipment.

Research and product development, manufacturing and distribution facilities are headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina and Ontario, Canada, with additional international offices located in England, Hong Kong, Japan and Mexico. Canadian manufacturing and distribution are based in Woodbridge, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Shawinigan, Quebec. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in California, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Australia, Brazil, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan and Vietnam. In 2018, The Kingsdown Group was formed through the acquisition of Zedbed International, a leading foam mattress manufacturer, and the merger of Owen & Company with Kingsdown, Inc. to form one of the fastest-growing sleep technology groups in North America.