Las Vegas Market Winter ’23 Preview

Join Beth English and Waynette Goodson as they preview all the new products coming to the Winter LVMKT and highlight what they are excited to see.

Transcript

Waynette Goodson

Hey, everybody. It’s Waynette Goodson. I’m your managing editor of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy Magazines. And I’m here today with Beth English, our creative director. And we’re going to break down a little bit of Las Vegas Market for you because it’s coming up this weekend. And I’m going to tell you about your Wheaties. Get lots of sleep. Take some vitamin C because this is going to be the biggest market we’ve experienced, I’m sure, since the spring of 2020.

Myself, what it has been like for me, I’m in charge of press releases, so we’re getting 5 to 10 press releases per day. We are doing our best to post three new press releases every day, and that’s all new products, nothing but new products at the show. So I would just say to plan your show, be sure to check out our bedtimes and brief e-newsletter coming out this Thursday.

It’s going to be a crash course linking to every single press release we possibly can. And then, on our IG channel, we have a special new products in Vegas series that are separate products from what you’re going to see on the website. So we’ve been very busy and haven’t even gotten to the show yet. But now Beth is going to tell us a little bit about some of the specific highlights and what she’s looking forward to at the show.

Beth English

Yeah. And see, it’s going to be such a big show. I’m just going to hit. I like the tiniest tip of the iceberg. We have so many things we’re excited about. I’m personally excited because I haven’t been to Vegas since January 2020, so this is going to be really, really fun for me. First of all, I’m excited that Serta Simmons is back.

I can’t wait to see their new Icomfort echo line. They’ve got some sustainable materials in there in their revamped line. I’m excited about Diamond Mattress. From what I understand, they’ve got a really big showroom with lots of new products. And I cannot wait to see that. Obviously, Bedding Industries of America always has a ton of new products, and it’s always fun to talk with them.

I think they’ve got us a split. Can we write this down? Split head roll, packable hybrid mattress. But that’s one of just one of many things that they have. Also, Malouf has, you know, how popular their showroom always is because they bring their chefs and have amazing lunches and, you know, all their worldly products, but they’ve expanded.

I think they’re going to have 6000 more feet of showroom space, which I can’t wait to see. That’s just skimming the top.

Waynette Goodson

Now, we can only do the tip of the iceberg. I’ll add a few more things, Beth. I also have heard that King Koil has a new split-head king line coming on. I have heard that Gerry Borreggine in Therapedic – I was just talking with Gerry last July about whether they are going to introduce a sustainable line. And they are, and it’s called Sustaina, and we’ll get to see it this coming weekend.

I’m excited about that. Restonic is also doing a special partnership with OneTreePlanted. So for every visitor who comes into the showroom, you get a tree planted in your name, and Ghostbed has teamed up with Cozzia, a massage chair line, to introduce a new massage bed. I think they’ve even hired some Cirque du Soleil acrobats and some Cirque dancers as part of a themed event for that introduction.

So, Beth, we’ve got a lot to do. You know, we can’t wait to see you this weekend. Get all packed up. We’ll see you soon.

Beth English

Get on your walking shoes. See you then!