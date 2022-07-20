McRoskey Adds New “Relaxed” Feel to Its Modern Collection

Las Vegas News Release

Fresno, Calif. – McRoskey Mattress Works, producers of the American-made, premium-quality line of hand-crafted mattresses, is expanding its best-selling Modern Collection at the Las Vegas Market, July 24-28, with a new “Relaxed” feel.

​Available across all the Modern mattresses in the collection —Sunset, Cole Valley, Hayes Valley, and Pacific Heights—the new “Relaxed” feel unit was developed in response to requests from dealers, according to Rion Morgenstern, chief executive officer of McRoskey Mattress Works.

“We offer the option of dual tensions in our Modern Collection king and California king mattresses, which allows partners sharing the same bed to specify the preferred comfort level on their side—gentle or firm—with no separation in the mattress,” said Morgenstern. “The dual-tension option has been very popular from the start, but retailers told us that while our story, style and manufacturing quality are all spot on, we could benefit from a third comfort option because our feels are so distinctly different. So, we tore a page out of Goldilocks, creating and perfecting our new Relaxed feel.”

He added, “In perfecting our dual tension options, we looked at all the variables, from coil density and geometry to the gauge of wire to create a new feel, and then coupled it with all of the same all-natural materials our customers have come to expect. Look for lofty Hessian horsetail, ultra-soft and resilient fine-combed cashmere, sustainably sourced alpaca fleece, Talalay latex and hand-teased organic wool, all of which is supported by NanoCoils® and our proprietary pocketed coils. We have no doubt Goldilocks would approve!” ​

Dealers and designers can experience the difference in McRoskey’s Las Vegas showroom in Building C, Space 1566.

McRoskey Mattress Works is the owner and exclusive global manufacturer of the McRoskey Mattress Brand. The family-owned company is located in Fresno, California and manufactures the McRoskey and AirFlex brands. McRoskey has been building luxury handcrafted mattresses since 1899. For additional information visit www.mcroskeymattressworks.com