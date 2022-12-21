Mlily USA Kicks Off Holiday Giving on CBS Talk Show

The holiday spirit is in high gear at Mlily USA, as the bedding manufacturer recently gave away mattresses to viewers of the CBS morning show The Talk.

The episode, which aired Dec. 16, honored essential workers, volunteers and single parents in its studio audience. Mlily gifted its popular Fusion Luxe mattress to 180 audience members and offered at-home viewers a discount toward online purchases of other select Mlily products.

“We’re grateful for this giving opportunity that’s a win for all,” said Ryan Farber, vice president of marketing. “Everyone deserves better sleep, and Mlily is proud to provide the essential component of quality sleep to those who give so much of themselves every day.”

The gifts include shipping directly to the recipient’s home, and the episode can be viewed here.