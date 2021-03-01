PureCare Rounds Out Top-of-Bed Line with Duvets

PureCare now offers lightweight and medium-weight duvet inserts, duvet covers and decorative pillow sham sets.

PureCare, a sleep accessories specialist based in Phoenix, has launched its first duvet collection, rounding out a product line that also includes sheets, pillows, protectors and weighted blankets.

According to a news release, the company now offers lightweight and medium-weight duvet inserts, duvet covers and decorative pillow sham sets “in trend-worthy color combinations from earthy clay tones to deep midnight blue hues.” The products feature the same “responsive fabrics” used in PureCare’s Elements sheets, “providing retailers the opportunity to sell the perfectly paired sister lines as a complete top-of-bed collection,” according to the company. Those fabrics include Tencel’s Lyocell/Frio cooling fabric blend; Modal for a soft, silky feel; and rayon from bamboo.

“Retailers who sell ‘me-too’ bedding are competing directly with the robust collections available from established e-commerce giants. It is essential that our retail partners have unique product stories to tell, and that starts with their ability to offer their customers benefits beyond comfort alone,” said Sarah Bergman, PureCare vice president of marketing and product development.

In other news, PureCare has added a new Pure Silk pillowcase line made of 100% mulberry silk. Silk, the company says, has been shown to reduce friction, taming frizzy hair and flyaways, and is gentle on the skin. Every Pure Silk pillowcase comes with a complimentary mesh bag for laundering.

“Silk is the must-have product of the year, and a simple indulgence like a luxurious pillowcase plays into the current consumer demand for easy, at-home self-care products,” Bergman said.