Shifman Mattress Upgrades its American Heritage Line

Shifman Mattress upgraded the style and marketing program for its American Heritage line.

Luxury producer boosts marketing support for the 10-bed collection

Shifman Mattresses, a luxury bedding producer based in Newark, New Jersey, has “significantly upgraded” the marketing support for its 10-bed American Heritage collection to help retailers promote the line, according to a news release.

The comprehensive marketing program includes co-op money for print, radio, TV and direct mail advertising, as well as “curated advertising asset packages, a refreshed and structured promotional calendar, and more engaging training program for products and selling skills for any level,” according to the company. New marketing materials include a variety of product images, as well as “publish-ready” layouts for print media, social media and in-store use. Those materials are available through a customer portal on Shifman’s website.

“We recognize the growing challenges for brick-and-mortar retailers and sales associates, so we made changes to American Heritage that can make the biggest impact — advertising and promotion to drive traffic year-round and easily digestible training that can be immediately put to use on the floor,” said Bill Hammer, Shifman president.

The company also has upgraded the styling of the American Heritage collection, including a more contemporary damask cover, and has added a model to the collection. The American Heritage line includes 10 quilted or hand-tufted models, all two-sided, with cotton comfort layers and individually wrapped coil systems. Retail price points for a queen size set range from $1,799 to $9,699.

Retailers can see American Heritage and other Shifman products through virtual tours and also at the Las Vegas Market, which is April 11-15 at the World Market Center in Las Vegas.