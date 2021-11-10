Simmons Offers New Mattress, Beautyrest Pillow

Beautyrest Absolute Rest pillow

The Simmons brand is offering its Medium Mattress, a foam model that’s not too firm and not too plush, according to mattress major Serta Simmons Bedding LLC.

The mattress includes gel memory foam, a motion separate layer to reduce disruptions from a sleep partner’s movements and a Climate Cool cover with moisture-wicking technology. It retails for $439 in queen size.

Simmons is promoting the mattress as “dorm ready,” ideal for college students who find their current beds uncomfortable. A twin XL retails for $339.

The Atlanta-based mattress major also has released its Beautyrest Absolute Rest pillow with cooling technology and Diamond Luxe Memory Foam Clusters. It “will make you feel like you’re always sleeping on the cool side of the pillow,” the company says. It retails for $99.