Soft-Tex, Restonic Receive Women’s Choice Award

Soft-Tex International, a home textiles producer based in Waterford, New York, has earned the Women’s Choice Award for its line of licensed Restonic top-of-bed products.

The Women’s Choice Awards honors businesses and brands based on consumer experience. As part of this program, products are subjected to a rigorous product testing panel.



“Earning the Women’s Choice Award is a great validation for the quality products we manufacture daily to help the world sleep and live better,” Mark Smiderle, Soft-Tex chief executive officer, said in a news release. “It is well-documented that women drive a critical mass of purchasing decisions overall and even more so for home products, so we’re very pleased to earn this prestigious recognition from such an integral demographic of bedding consumers.”



Laurie Tokarz, president of Restonic, a bedding licensing group based in Buffalo, New York, added: “Congratulations to Soft-Tex on earning this prestigious award from Women’s Choice. Restonic was an inaugural winner of the award in 2011 and a continuous award winner since. We’re happy to see our partner has the same commitment to quality products (and) customer satisfaction to deliver a better night’s sleep for a brighter tomorrow.”



The Restonic-branded Soft-Tex products that received the award are produced in the United States at Soft-Tex’s factories in Waterford and in Sugar Land, Texas, according to the company. That domestic production capacity also helped Soft-Tex earn recognition as the 2021 winner of the Sewn Products National Reshoring Award, given to brands and companies focused on the Made in America movement and bringing production of goods back to the United States.