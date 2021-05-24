Southerland’s “Cool” Introductions

Southerland’s ThermoBalance collection tells a temperature story with a cooling cover and breathable borders.

At the Las Vegas Market in April, producer Southerland, based in Nashville, Tennessee, highlighted the importance of better sleep with the Signature and ThermoBalance collections, which are designed for maximum airflow and durability. All of the beds use a special ThermoBalance quilted panel fabric made with “cooling yarns.”

The ThermoBalance bed collection is focused on airflow with its ThermoBalance quilted cover, and borders upholstered in breathable spacer fabric. The models have enhanced durability thanks to Comfort Lock technology — the top comfort layers are compressed to create a more long-lasting, nonsoftening sleep surface. At the core of the five-model group are pocket springs, which are topped with premium foams.

The six-bed Signature Hybrid collection shares the ThermoBalance quilted cover and uses an 8-inch, zoned pocket spring system and an array of premium foams, including copper-infused latex and gel memory foam. The mattresses are engineered to be adjustable bed base friendly and work with Southerland’s extensive line of motion bases.

“Whether it’s different working hours, children attending school virtually or stress, our retailers are telling us that the conversation with the consumer has changed,” said Bryan Smith, Southerland president and chief executive officer. “No longer are they looking to spend the least amount of money to fill a commodity need in a mattress. Rather, they are now using some of their additional discretionary income that would have otherwise been spent on things like travel and entertainment on investment purchases that will help upgrade their homes and benefit their overall health.”