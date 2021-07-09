Spring Air NE Licensee Opens New Plant

U.S. Bedding, which holds the Spring Air license for the Northeast, is up and running at this new, state of the art manufacturing plant in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Spring Air International’s northeastern licensee U.S. Bedding/Spring Air Northeast moved to a new plant in Fall River, Massachusetts. Less than a mile from its original facility, the new 13-acre site has 146,000 square feet of production space and 10 loading docks.

“Retrofitted with new machinery including state of the art roll-pack equipment, the enhancements in efficiency, additional production capabilities and logistic advantages of our new factory provides us with a strong foundation for continued growth,” said David Nguyen, president and owner of U.S. Bedding. “With more new equipment on the horizon that will further enhance our capabilities, we’ll eventually be able to triple our capacity. This is certainly an exciting period of growth for Spring Air in the Northeast.”

According to Nick Bates, president of Spring Air International, “(U.S. Bedding’s new plant) will play a major role in our ability to support our retail partners in the region as well as capitalize on new opportunities, as we continue to expand our retail footprint through the second half of this year.”

Nguyen founded U.S. Bedding (then C.M. Bedding) in 2002. In 2019, he acquired Spring Air licensing rights for the Northeast, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Nguyen also purchased the equipment and inventory of previous longtime licensee Ed Bates. Bates retired from manufacturing to help manage the licensing group, as its chair and chief executive officer. (He revived the Spring Air brand by acquiring its intellectual property and establishing Spring Air International, following the previous entity’s 2009 bankruptcy.)

The Spring Air network of manufacturers provides coast-to-coast coverage in the United States, while its international licensees produce Spring Air beds in more than 40 countries.