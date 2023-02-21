“Take 5” – Carpenter Co. at Las Vegas, It’s All About the Foam

No two foams are created equal: Mike McQuiston and Ken Brown of Carpenter Co. share the company’s latest foam offering and their evolving top-of-bed accessories line.

Transcript

Waynette Goodson

It’s Waynette Goodson. I’m your Editor of Sleep Savvy and BedTimes Magazines. And welcome to this edition of “Take Five.” Today, we have Mike McQuiston and Ken Brown. They are with Carpenter. Carpenter is one of the number one foam producers in the bedding industry. I’m sure that you know that. But no two foams are alike. No two foams are equal.

So, Mike, why don’t you kick us off with, look at all these gorgeous foams. Tell us about it.

Mike McQuiston

Yeah, we’ve got a lot of foams here. We’re really excited about it. You know, over the past year or so, we’ve really gotten to our roots as we own and operate our own chemical facilities. And we’ve created some formulations to develop some proprietary foams that you’re just not going to find out there in the industry. From a merchandising standpoint, this is the first time ever we’ve really got some good, better, best foams to really hit all of those price points for your products.

Waynette Goodson

Now, Mike, I understand that with Carpenter, it’s not just about just the foam material. You all have evolved, and now you actually specialize in top-of-bed accessories. And Ken, I understand that’s your specialty. So please tell our viewers just, you know, what is that part of the business like?

Ken Brown

So that part of the business is an extension of the bedding part. And so what’s important is having the value-add part of the bed also translate to pillow, toppers and specialty sheets. And so we can also tell the same story that the bedding division can do as well. We can take our value-add foams, we can incorporate our fiber processes, technology and covers technology and other applications, and really create a sleep solution category for our customers to tie in with the bed as well.

Waynette Goodson

Wow.

Ken Brown

Pulling it all together.

Waynette Goodson

Pulling it out. They do it all; they do it all. Okay, So final question. I understand that, Carpenter, that you all are true innovators. You always have something new coming out. Absolutely. So what is the latest special foam that we should watch out for?

Mike McQuiston

Our Hybrid TheraGel.

Waynette Goodson

Hybrid TheraGel, right here.

Mike McQuiston

We just rolled it out for this market. It’s a fantastic feel. Tons of feature benefits for everybody here at the show. Please come see us. There is so much here we have to offer.

Waynette Goodson

Great story. Well, I love your taglines. It says consistent comfort and uninterrupted sleep. And that’s what we’re all going for. Well, listen, Ken, it’s so nice to meet you both. Thank you so much. Thank you.

Mike McQuiston

So much. I appreciate.

Waynette Goodson

And you all have a wonderful night’s sleep.