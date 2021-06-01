Therapedic Adds 2 Licensees

Therapedic International, based in Princeton, New Jersey, has added two domestic companies to its growing group of more than 50 licensees on six continents. The newest members are Dutch Craft Sleep Products in Celina, Tennessee, and Heritage Sleep in Orwell, Ohio.

Dutch Craft, the new Therapedic Tennessee, holds the licensee for Kentucky and Tennessee. The business is owned and operated by Eli Schmucker, who serves as president.

Gerry Borreggine (left) welcomes Eli Schmucker of Dutch Craft Sleep Products to the Therapedic licensing group.

It has 180,000 square feet of manufacturing, cut-and-sew and foam fabrication space spread across three plants along the Tennessee and Kentucky border. Its main campus houses the company’s own research and development facilities.

According to a news release, Schmucker has worked in the industry since his teens and is a long-time fan of Therapedic.

He said the group’s licensing strategy and merchandising tools support its strong brand story, and its quality mindset means “Therapedic products don’t come back with issues.”

Heritage Sleep, the new Therapedic Ohio, has 85,000 square feet of manufacturing space and holds the Therapedic license for Ohio, western New York and western Pennsylvania.

Borreggine with Heritage Sleep/Therapedic Ohio’s Zeb Troyer (left) and Dan Philipp

“We’re excited to partner with Therapedic,” said Zeb Troyer, president and owner of Heritage Sleep/Therapedic Ohio. “Our values align greatly, with a focus on premium bedding and outstanding service. Being part of a nationally recognized brand will bring a synergy that we would not have quickly found on our own.”

Gerry Borreggine, Therapedic president and chief executive officer, added: “Our newest factory partners embody the commitment to high quality and integrity that make us the No. 1 brand alternative. Eli and Zeb have demonstrated in their businesses the type of healthy and sustainable growth we value and support.”