BSC gains new leadership with Julia Rosien and Brent Limer

Rosien appointed chair; Limer accepts vice chair position

The International Sleep Products Association has named Julia Rosien, brand director for Buffalo, New York-based Restonic Mattress Corp., and Brent Limer, chief sales officer for Latexco LLC, headquartered in Lavonia, Georgia, to the leadership of the Better Sleep Council, the consumer-education arm of ISPA. Rosien is serving as chair, and Limer is vice chair. The BSC also appointed a new committee member, Tim Witherell, director of sales of bedding products for Hickory Springs based in Hickory, North Carolina. The terms for each position will run through 2019.

Rosien has served as a BSC committee member for many years and recently was appointed vice chair. She has served on a number of furniture industry boards, including WithIt, a women’s networking group for members of the home furnishings industry, and Women Powering Technology in Canada’s tech corridor. Rosien joined Restonic in 2013 as brand engineer and was promoted in 2015 to brand director.

Limer has spent his career in the sleep products industry and joined Latexco in 2017 after more than a decade with Hickory Springs.

Witherell has worked for Hickory Springs for five years in various roles, all in its bedding division.

“We welcome Julia, Brent and Tim to their new roles on the BSC,” said ISPA President Ryan Trainer. “This is a dynamic group that will benefit greatly from their industry experiences and insights. I thank them for volunteering their time, talents and energy to these positions.”