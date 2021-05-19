Diamond Mattress Delivers on New Products

Generations, a premium offering from Diamond Mattress, honors the family-held company’s four generations of experience in mattress manufacturing.

Diamond Mattress introduced two mattress collections and a pillow program at the Las Vegas Market April 11-15. The Rancho Dominguez, California-based manufacturer reached into new top price points with Generations; told a natural story with Ethos; and launched customizable, U.S.-made pillows.

Generations has classic styling with a button-tufted houndstooth ticking and high-end components, such as Joma wool, latex, CertiPUR-US certified foams, and thousands of coils and microcoils. Four hybrid beds in three profiles retail from $1,999 to $2,499, for the mattress only in queen size. Two models are available compression packaged in a box for nationwide shipping.

“Generations offers something many established brands in the luxury category don’t — bigger, more attractive margins to protect retailer profitability,” said President Shaun Pennington. “As with everything we do, this new collection is in direct response to what our customers want and need to successfully drive traffic and grow sales.

“From the materials and components to the craftsmanship and the name, Generations represents the old-school mattress know-how and grit of my grandparents who built Diamond, as well as the expertise of long-time associates who understand the industry and how to drive continued growth for us and our partners.”

Two Ethos beds retail for $1,499 and $1,999, and feature the company’s patented nested coil system, Joma wool in the comfort layers, natural latex and ticking of organic cotton.

Each of three U.S.-made pillows has a zippered cover and contains all CertiPUR-US certified shredded foam. Fill can be removed or returned to change the pillow’s comfort. The Easy pillow has a viscose (Tencel) cover. The Cooling pillow has a fabric with cooling technology. The Organic pillow has a GOTS certified-organic cotton cover. Pillows can be roll-packed to accompany the boxed bed models.