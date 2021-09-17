Eclipse Launches New Line, Reintroduces Another



Eclipse International focused on two of its successful brands at the Summer Las Vegas Market in August. First, it launched the Hemingway Adventure Series by Chittenden & Eastman, which intentionally calls to mind the Ernest Hemingway name.

“Several of our major retailer partners acknowledge the digital dynamics and the brand awareness that comes with the Ernest Hemingway name,” said Stuart Carlitz, president and chief executive officer of the North Brunswick, New Jersey-based manufacturer and licensing group. “With over 64 million searches conducted on the brand yearly, our Adventure Series is not only a premium, handcrafted collection, but it comes with the ability to convert those online searches to traffic to our retailers’ websites.”

The line features features Oeko-Tex 100 certified Talalay latex, hand-tufting and Belgian cotton damask. The models, available in firm, plush and pillow top, begin at popular price points and expand into a more luxury segment, according to a news release.

Also at the market, Eclipse reintroduced the Lifetime collection, a group of ultra-high density, durable mattresses. Made with 12 ½ gauge innersprings and ultra-premium foams, the line also includes the Eastman House lumbar zone support system.