Fighting Sunday Scaries

According to a survey by the AmericanAcademy of Sleep Medicine, 26% of Americans — “including a third of Generation Z (32%) and millennials (34%) — always, almost always or often have a harder time falling asleep on Sunday nights, compared with other nights of the week.”
A couple other survey findings:
- 27% of men always, almost always or often have a harder time dozing off on Sunday night, compared with 24% of women.
- 80% of Northeasterners say they struggle with falling asleep on Sunday nights, compared with other nights of the week.