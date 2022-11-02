High Point Highlights | Fall 2022

Our Dave Perry and Waynette Goodson share more notable products they saw at the recent High Point Market – and talk about an upcoming event you don’t want to miss.

Transcript

Dave Perry

It’s Dave Perry, editor at large of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy. And I am here with Waynette Goodson, our managing editor. Waynette and I were all over the High Point Market as I’m sure you saw, and yet we did not cover everything. And in this additional High Point Market video, Waynette and I are going to share some additional highlights. I’m going to kick things off and say that I saw an interesting latex line called emBrace Sleep at Bedding Industries of America. Natural Latex in the line; retails $1,299 to $1,699.

Stuart Carlitz, the CEO, says latex is still strong in the marketplace. So that was an interesting thing that I also saw. Waynette, what else did you see?

Waynette Goodson

Yes, Dave, I’m so happy that we get to do this video because we saw so many cool new products. It’s impossible to get it all into 2 wrap-up videos. So it’s great to have this extra chance because I got by Malouf and you know they are such innovators at Malouf. They have their whole ActiveDough™ pillow line and it’s been so popular they keep adding to it so this is a mouthful.

They introduced their Shoulder Zoned Gel ActiveDough®. So speaking of latex, it has a very responsive feel like latex, but it’s got this very cushy sort of conforming memory foam. The trick to this pillow is they actually cut out a place for the shoulder. It has a shoulder cutout, so it’s perfect for side sleepers. So bravo Malouf for your continued innovation.

Waynette Goodson

So Dave, what else did you see?

Dave Perry

Shoulder, what was that? I don’t think I could remember.

Waynette Goodson

Shoulder Zoned Gel ActiveDough®. And they even got the cooling in there. They’ve got a cooling infusion. So you may want to put that down on your Christmas list. Dave.

Dave Perry

I like that. That is that is a mouthful. I had another good visit with Bedgear. Bedgear does some very innovative things with showroom display and they have a great concept called retail theater. So the whole showroom is set up really as a retail theater gallery. I’ll be writing about that in issues to come. And in terms of new product, they had a highly breathable line of new sleep accessories.

Eugene Alletto does a great job there, so I always enjoy my visits with Bedgear. Also, I went by to see Enso Sleep which is the sleep division of Klaussner. And they have a product doing well. It’s a line of hybrids and it’s cool sleeping hybrids. So that was something that I enjoyed seeing as well. And it goes to show hybrids still are very strong in the marketplace.

Dave Perry

Hybrid really is the magic word in bedding. What else did you see?

Waynette Goodson

Well, I’m just going to rip off your your hybrid mention because when I got by Elements those guys are so smart. You know when you go into Google and you go into the most important keywords, one of the top keyword searches now is what is the best hybrid mattress? So Elements had added a hybrid component to all of their boxed beds, but even further they started off with their promotional line and then they did their luxury line.

Okay. So now for this market Elements found the sweet spot. They went right down the middle and did what they’re calling a premium line with price points more around like the $999 range. So and you know what, they’re boxed beds are so tiny, they have this special thing where they don’t just fold the beds once, they do it in thirds and then they compress it.

Waynette Goodson

So those boxes have a much smaller footprint and you can get more in a truckload. But then finally, okay, so Magniflex, we can’t forget Magniflex. They did to their Dolce Vita collection. They launched three new models and they have a new dual-core technology where you can actually unzip the mattress cover and go inside and flip the inner cores to select your comfort level.

So there’s the soft side and there’s the medium soft side. So even more innovation with Magniflex.

Dave Perry

Wow. Well, one other thing I wanted to mention. I went by and MLily and you know, you hear discussions about these ready-to-assemble bed bases and easy assembly companies are always saying, oh, this is an easy assembly, no tools required bed base. So Glenn Kobylarczyk, one of the executives at MLily and I put those claims to the test.

We assembled an all-metal bed based in just minutes and you’ll see that – and I know I’m not really known to be very handy with tools, but and I didn’t need any tools. So you’ll see that video coming up. And Waynette we’ve got something special coming up next week as we wrap up. Why don’t you tell everyone about that?

Waynette Goodson

Very special. You all mark your lunch calendar for Tuesday, November 8th. Once you have voted, you need to come have lunch with us. We’re doing a LinkedIn live stream and you all will get the down low. You’ll get the sneak peek next Tuesday, the 8th at noon. Dave, take us home.

Dave Perry

I will take us home and say I am looking forward to that lunch. By the way, is lunch provided or is lunch optional?

Waynette Goodson

I think we have to make our own sandwiches. I don’t know.

Dave Perry

It sounds good. Thanks for joining us. Glad you guys had a great market. You all take care.

Waynette Goodson

Bye-bye, and thank you.