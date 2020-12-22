ISPA Adds Veteran Bedding Editor Dave Perry to Publications Team

Dave Perry

ALEXANDRIA, VA—The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) has hired David T. Perry to the newly created position of editor at large for its two publications, BedTimes and Sleep Savvy. This move reinforces ISPA’s mission to serve and keep bedding suppliers, manufacturers and retailers informed as the industry continues to evolve.

In his new role, Perry primarily will be responsible for covering the retail beat for Sleep Savvy, expanding the magazine’s online presence, analyzing and reporting on Better Sleep Council research, and developing strategies to engage retailers and manufacturers in Sleep Savvy’s print issues while increasing the magazine’s presence on social channels and at industry events.

In addition, he will serve as brand ambassador for Sleep Savvy and BedTimes by representing them in the public sector, write articles for BedTimes and will report to Mary Best, ISPA’s editorial director.

“We are excited to welcome Dave to our publications team as editor-at-large,” said Ryan Trainer, ISPA president. “Dave’s proven journalistic excellence and dedication to the sleep products industry — as well as his expansive knowledge of the bedding sector — will strengthen and expand our award-winning editorial team and ISPA staff. He is a well-deserved industry icon, and we are excited about the perspectives, opportunities and contributions he will bring to the association.”

Before joining ISPA, Perry was an editor and writer for Furniture Today, which he joined in 1983. During his tenure, he held a number of roles, including bedding editor, assistant managing editor, managing editor, and, since 1997, executive editor. In addition to being a seasoned editor and journalist, he also has hosted the Furniture Today Bedding Conference, a popular event for the bedding industry since 2006.

“I am honored to join the strong team at ISPA. I enjoyed a rewarding career at Furniture Today and appreciate the opportunities I had there to serve the bedding industry.”

Editorial director Mary Best said: “I have had the pleasure of working with Dave at Furniture Today and witnessed firsthand his journalistic skill and integrity. Dave’s understanding of our readership, as well as the breadth and depth of his experience in the sleep products industry, will help propel our publications in new directions.”

Commenting on joining ISPA, Perry said: “I am honored to join the strong team at ISPA. I enjoyed a rewarding career at Furniture Today and appreciate the opportunities I had there to serve the bedding industry. At this stage in my professional life, I want to serve the industry in a broader capacity, which this exciting new ISPA role will provide me. I have known the ISPA team for years, respect their dedication to the industry and look forward to working with them to write about topics that are important to the many companies in the bedding industry.”

Published continuously since 1917, BedTimes is the only business journal dedicated` exclusively to the sleep products industry. The monthly print magazine focuses on global news, trends and issues of interest to mattress manufacturers and their suppliers. BedTimesMagazine.com

Offered in print six times a year, Sleep Savvy is a practical, how-to publication that provides articles to further bedding retailers’ understanding of key product categories and improve best practices from the sales floor to the business office.

Established in 1915, the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) is dedicated to lead and advance the interest of the sleep products industry by helping the world sleep better. As the industry’s trade organization, ISPA represents the Sleep Products Industry and members in countries around the world.

ISPA provides a wide range of services that benefit its membership. These include exclusive industry surveys and statistics, government advocacy support, educational offerings, the industry’s ISPA EXPO trade show, safety research through its Sleep Products Safety Council, consumer research and education through its Better Sleep Council, BedTimes and Sleep Savvy publications. To learn more, visit http:/ www.sleepproducts.org or contact info@sleepproducts.org.

