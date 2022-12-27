Kingsdown Expands Zedbed Line With Hybrid Models

The contemporary designs of Zedbed appeal to younger buyers.

Mebane, North Carolina-based Kingsdown Inc. is growing its Zedbed collection to include hybrid mattresses, expanding the specialty foam line across Canada and the United States

“Given the reactions of major dealers to the line’s eye-catching scroll quilted covers, which are unlike anything else available in the marketplace, it only made sense to harness Kingsdown’s manufacturing capabilities, logistics and technology, as well as our extensive distribution network, to offer retailers a collection of uniquely differentiated hybrid products for their floors,” said Frank Hood, president and chief executive officer of Kingsdown Group, which acquired Zedbed International in 2018.

According to Hood, Zedbed hybrids enable Kingsdown to penetrate a segment of the market that it did not cover. “With the addition of this line, we are positioned to compete across the entire product spectrum, from the coil mattress collections that Kingsdown has built its reputation on for more than a century and our Kingsdown hybrid collections, to Zedbed’s 100 percent foam models, and now Zedbed hybrids as well,” he said.

Secure-stitch, scroll quilted covers set Zedbed apart, as well as the wave-cut design on the underside of the mattresses, which ensures the sleep systems articulate in every adjustable base position, according to a news release.

With cool sleep as a key brand tenet, the Zedbed hybrid models — available in medium, firm and plush comfort levels — feature Cool Touch fabrics and graphite gel foam to pull heat away from the body. Joma Wool wicks away moisture and regulates body temperature, while phase-change technology absorbs, stores and releases excess heat.

Each Kingsdown product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques, combined with state-of-the-art research, materials and equipment, according to a news release. The hybrid collection is designed to retail from $3,199 to $3,999.