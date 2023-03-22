Magniflex Partners with LaDiff to Create “Sleep as Art” Concept

Magniflex, an Italian bed manufacturer, is collaborating with LaDiff, a contemporary furniture retailer, to merchandise “sleep as art.” Unlike some furniture retailers who dress their mattresses to resemble an in-home experience, LaDiff keeps the beds uncovered so “they speak for themselves.”

“The beauty of these mattresses is what appeals to customers at first,” said Sarah Paxton, president and co-owner of LaDiff in Richmond, Virginia. “They are immediately drawn to the simplistic style in which we choose to present the mattresses — a few Magniflex pillows, a throw blanket over the middle third of the mattress, and a Magniflex label on the end.

“Our customers are drawn to the beautiful, artistic products we carry, and Magniflex’s presentation only enhances its natural beauty,” she continued. “Once a client’s interest is piqued, our RSAs — who are owners of Magniflex mattresses, themselves — take care of the rest.”

LaDiff currently carries the 10- and 12-inch MagniCool and MagniStretch mattresses in firm or plush on their floor. The MagniCool collection includes a layer that acts like PCM, which works to provide a dynamic response to temperature. According to the company, it is made of high-tech yarn that does not absorb body heat, and there is constant air flow within the mattress, thanks to its ultra-thin fibers.

“When we partnered with LaDiff, we were looking for a way to tell the mattress story on the beds, and we found it counteractive to do so while dressing the mattress,” said Billy Curtright, national sales manager at Magniflex. “Keeping the beds minimally dressed, or completely naked in some cases, is a great way to master the art of storytelling. It is also the perfect way to set LaDiff apart from other furniture retailers who focus more on dressing mattresses to attract attention.”

Paxton noted that consumers typically do little-to-no research on Magniflex mattresses before visiting LaDiff, so driving mattress sales depends on a consumer’s initial attraction to the product. “When it comes to Magniflex’s products, we like to let the mattresses do the talking,” Paxton said. “In our stores, we are seeking more modern, European aesthetics and Magniflex’s mattresses completely fit the bill.”