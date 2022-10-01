Mlily Updates Partner Portal

Mlily USA has added omnichannel content to help retail partners promote their business.

Mlily USA is helping retail partners promote their bedding business and drive traffic, thanks to a robust update to the Mlily University partner portal.

Mlily University houses a complete, downloadable library of products, videos, training materials and marketing assets, from point-of-purchase items to social media content. In addition to sales and marketing resources, Mlily U offers retail partners the convenience of 24/7 order placement and access to Mlily’s full-service customer support team.

The latest update offers a combination of content and tools that retail partners can use for an omnichannel approach to their marketing efforts in-store and online. Some of the highlights include:

ChiroPro collection guide and product cards, introduced this summer and in production

Value Hybrid collection, introduced this summer and in production

Video of Mlily USA partnership with the International Chiropractors Association

All-new point-of-purchase materials

2022 catalogs for the Essential Plus line and Mlily branded products

Monthly social media calendars to help retailers plan and execute

Consumer-facing, weekly blog content

3D tour of the Las Vegas showroom

Mlily trade and consumer media coverage

“We understand the current retail environment requires more aggressive promotion to drive traffic and sales, so we are providing as much fresh content and interesting assets as possible to the portal regularly to meet those needs,” said Ryan Farber, vice president of marketing for the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company. “The more retailers use these free tools and resources, the better results they can achieve. It also enables Mlily to enhance the program with more partner use and feedback.”