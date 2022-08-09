Outward Inc. Unveils New, Innovative Features of Aperture Platform

Outward Inc., an independent Williams-Sonoma Inc. company involved in visual technology solutions for the home furnishings industry, unveiled new and enhanced features for its Aperture Platform at the summer Las Vegas Market.

Outward Inc. helps provide visuals for the home furnishings industry, including the bedding sector, via its Aperture Platform

To expand its functionality, the Aperture Platform now includes the following new features: an updated tool for masking, the post-processing technique used to isolate different parts of an image; background environments; perspective control tools and high-resolutions downloads; batch processing improvements, allowing users to update multiple images at the same time; improved shadow tools; and enhancements to white balance tools, which help control the color tone of the photos and create continuity from image to image. Automatic monthly updates are also provided for current users, with additional features and improvements made regularly to improve the existing product experience.

“The Aperture Platform was always designed for continuous improvement and enhancement, so we are excited to be able to incorporate these changes into what we showed clients in Las Vegas,” said Gaurav Sethi, co-founder of the San Jose, California-based company. “Product imagery has never been more critical than it is today. It’s imperative for companies to have visuals of their products in order to sell them, and the Aperture Platform makes that quicker and easier to do than any other product out there. The power of our technology is unparalleled, and we are constantly looking for innovative ways to push the platform even further and ultimately bring more value to our customers.”