Precision Adds Pillows



Precision Textiles has extended its pillow line-up with three new models, including this soft-as-a-cloud Stratus pillow.

Industry supplier Precision Textiles has added three more pillows to its SlumberShield sleep accessories brand. Approximate retail prices range from $69.95 to $99.95 for the three cloud-inspired pillows — Cirrus, Nimbus and Stratus. The molded pillows have different silhouettes, specialty foams inside and a cooling cover.

“Accessory sales continue to be an important category for retailers — especially now that more transactions are moving online,” said Bill Bottine, SlumberShield managing director. “Our retail partners look to us for high margin, add-on products like pillows, mattress protectors and encasements that that can help boost ticket sizes both in store and online. Our SlumberSphere SmartPillow line has performed very well at retail because not only are they competitively priced, but they also can be drop shipped to consumers who order them online through our retailer partner websites.”