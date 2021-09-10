Shifman Hires Genshock

Diana Genshock

Shifman Mattresses has hired Diana Genshock as Southwest territory sales manager. She reports to Lisa Frey, national sales director.

“Diana’s diverse professional background and strong business acumen will be an asset to Shifman’s growth in this key market,” Frey said. “She has a proven track record of building strong and profitable business relationships throughout her entire career, which brings great value to our existing and potential retail partners and the distinctive Shifman brand.”

Most recently, Genshock was e-commerce account manager for Abbyson Living. Her background includes sales and operations roles at a range of home furnishings retailers and brands.