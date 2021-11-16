Sleep Savvy

“Take 5 With Dave” — GhostBed On Driving Retail Traffic

GhostBed EVP Alan Hirschhorn tells us about showing in High Point, driving traffic to retail stores, and how family ties will bring a Venus Williams mattress line to the Las Vegas Market.

