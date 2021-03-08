Corsicana Mattress Building New Factory, HQ

$22 million facility will improve efficiencies

Corsicana Mattress is investing $22 million to build a new 376,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Corsicana, Texas, according to a news release.

The facility, scheduled to open in September, will include upgraded manufacturing equipment, corporate headquarters, training center, product showroom and innovation lab. When open, it is expected to employ 450 people.

“Our roots run deep in Texas, and it only makes sense that we invest in our business and our employees here,” said Michael Thompson, chief executive officer of Corsicana Mattress. “Our growth over the last three years has been significant, and this new facility, designed and built for our needs, will allow us to improve manufacturing efficiencies, as well as house our product testing lab and corporate teams in one location alongside production. Corsicana will mark its 50th anniversary in 2021, and what a great way to set the stage for another 50 years by opening this new, world-class facility in Corsicana where we got our start.”

The new factory will allow the company to consolidate two older plants in Corsicana under one roof with a larger, more efficient footprint. In addition, because the new facility is located off Interstate 45, it will provide easy logistics for truck traffic, the company said.

Corsicana will manufacture all five of its signature brands — NightsBridge, Early Bird, Renue, American Bedding and Sleep Inc.— at the facility, as well as private label, contract and hospitality lines. The company operates 10 factories across the country.