GhostBed Debuts All-In-One Foundation

GhostBed has introduced an all-in-one foundation that comes in a small box and is easy for the consumer to set up, according to a news release.

Made of heavy-duty metal, the GhostBed All-in-One Foundation features six legs and a 12-inch under-bed clearance for storage space. The foundation can hold up to 3,000 pounds, and is compatible with memory foam, latex, hybrid and innerspring mattresses.

It was designed so that anyone can assemble the product in less than 10 minutes without requiring tools. The foundation also comes with a slip-on cover that has a faux-upholstered look. The unit is packed in a box small enough for most consumers to carry from the store to their vehicle.

“We have solved two major challenges for both our retail partners and consumers: Anyone can assemble this foundation, and the small box it comes in makes it easy to handle,” said Alan Hirschhorn, executive vice president of GhostBed, based in Plantation, Florida. “The acceptance so far has been very positive from retailers and consumers alike.”