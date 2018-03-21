Help your customers get ‘better in bed’ during Better Sleep Month

Better Sleep Council has attention-getting campaign planned for the annual PR effort in May

The Better Sleep Council has a provocative, exciting campaign planned for this year’s Better Sleep Month in May. The “Are You Better in Bed Than…?” effort trumpets the idea that getting a good night’s sleep is something people should brag about.

For years, people did the opposite, boasting about how little sleep they got, but that trend is reversing—in part because of the efforts of mattress retailers, sleep products manufacturers and the BSC, which have promoted the importance of sleep to people’s health, wellness and performance.

“Through our theme, ‘Are You Better in Bed Than…?’ we want to create friendly competition in our audience, have them share their sleep stories with us and, most importantly, help them get better in bed,” says Mary Helen Rogers, vice president of marketing and communications for the International Sleep Products Association. The BSC is ISPA’s consumer-education arm.

To help consumers get better in bed—and join the conversation about sleep—the BSC will provide daily content on its social channels, along with weekly blog posts. To amplify the conversation, the BSC will partner with lifestyle influencers, who will identify a way they can get better in bed, and then report back via their social channels on how a small change made a big difference in their sleep quality. Other activities will include a Facebook sweepstakes and a new survey that will look at consumers’ bedtime habits, age of their mattresses, activities done in bed and more.

The BSC encourages retailers to tie their own Better Sleep Month promotions to BSC efforts and to share BSC social media content widely with their customers. For information on how you can participate in this year’s activities, visit regularly BetterSleep.org or SleepSavvyMagazine.com.