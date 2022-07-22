Malouf™ to Launch Weekender™ Essential Bedding Bundle at Las Vegas Market

Las Vegas News Release

LOGAN, Utah—Malouf Home™ will release their Weekender™ Essential Bedding Bundle at the upcoming Las Vegas Market. The bundle includes two medium-firm shredded memory foam pillows, double-brushed microfiber sheets, and a liquid-proof jersey mattress protector.

“We’re always looking for ways to simplify the sales process for our retail partners, and that’s one of the things we’re achieving with this Weekender™ launch,” said Ashlee Willes, brand manager at Malouf™. “When a customer purchases this bundle, they get all the sleep accessories they need in one convenient package that’s easy to ship and transport.”

The Weekender™ Essential Bedding Bundle can be used for in-store and online promotions, and retailers can sell the bundle individually or with big-ticket items, like mattresses and bed frames. “Several of our retail partners have success with attaching accessory bundles to a mattress purchase,” said Jesse Gibbs, VP of National Sales. “The bundle box is a great addition to Weekender™, and it will help retailers increase their average order value while maintaining great profit margins.”

Weekender™ is a sister brand of Malouf™ and focuses on value mattresses, bed frames, furniture and sleep accessories. The Weekender™ Essential Bedding Bundle will make its debut at Las Vegas Market from July 23-27 at the Malouf™ showroom in B1350. To schedule an appointment, or to learn more about Malouf™, contact a sales representative at 800-517-7179 or sales@maloufhome.com.

About Malouf Home™ | Malouf Home™ leads the furniture and bedding industry with a wide selection of innovative products, including furniture, mattresses, adjustable bed bases, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers. Together with sister brands Salt Flat™ and Weekender™, Malouf™ commits to quality, pricing and service through a comprehensive product catalog that satisfies a variety of customers. Malouf™ products are available in over 16,000 retail partner locations in the U.S., and its international team now serves over 56 countries. Malouf™, a Certified B Corporation®, was founded in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. To learn more, visit maloufhome.com.