Sleep by the Numbers

How well are you and your customers resting? Check out the following statistics … you might be surprised

The discipline of statistics offers a variety of insights into American consumers — how they spend their time, how much they value rest, and what keeps them awake at night. The following three recent surveys caught our attention because of the revelations they illuminate for sleep products retailers.

How Americans Spend Time

In the realms of work, leisure, household tasks and rest, how much time do Americans spend on each?

According to the annual American Time Use Survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor, women are working longer hours and spending less time sleeping or enjoying leisure time.

In 2018, women worked an average of seven hours and 20 minutes, more than any year since the survey began in 2003, reported a June 20 CNBC article. Men put in seven hours and 45 minutes on an average day, down 45 minutes from 2017.

In the realm of rest, working women got 10 fewer minutes of sleep for an average of 8 1/2 hours. Working men clocked in around eight hours and 20 minutes, the highest recorded in recent years.

Other tidbits from the survey:

On an average day, 84% of women and 69% of men spent time doing household activities such as housework, cooking, lawn care or household management.

From 2003 to 2018, the share of men doing food preparation and cleanup on an average day increased from 35% to 46%.

On an average day, 96% of people engaged in some sort of leisure activity, such as watching TV, socializing or exercising.

Losing Sleep Over Money

Tossing and turning? For 56% of Americans surveyed by Bankrate, financial worries topped the list of problems keeping them up at night.

The annual survey, conducted by the New York-based consumer financial services company and published June 27, found the number of people up at night feeling anxious grew by 9% since the last survey. For those who worried about money, the concerns included:

Everyday expenses (32%)

Saving enough money for retirement (24%)

Health care or insurance bills (22%)

The ability to pay credit card debt (18%)

Mortgage or rent payments (18%)

Education expenses (11%)

Stock market volatility (5%)

Of those losing sleep over money, Gen X worries the most (64%), followed by millennials (58%) and then baby boomers (54%).

What Is Good Sleep Worth?

More than $300, according to a recent survey of weary Americans.

A poll of 2,000 adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of sleep supplement brand ZzzQuil found that respondents, on average, would pay $307.11 for a single perfect night’s sleep, according to a May 3 article posted on the Good News Network website.

And, the survey found, to be able to have an entire year of perfect sleep, people are willing to give up many of their treats, habits and activities: