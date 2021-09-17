Spring Air Offers Nature’s Choice

Spring Air’s Nature’s Choice gives consumers a more affordable mattress with a latex feel.

For consumers who like the idea of latex mattress but don’t like the latex price, Spring Air International has created Nature’s Choice, which debuted at the Summer Las Vegas Market.

The six-model collection complements sister brand, Nature’s Rest, which is constructed with Talalay latex cores and linen fabrics. Nature’s Choice features a hybrid construction that feels like latex.

“As one of our best-selling legacy brands, Nature’s Rest has been extremely popular with consumers who are looking for a healthier night’s sleep through mattresses that include sustainable components. However, some consumers simply have a smaller budget than the premier price point of an all-Talalay latex construction,” said Nick Bates, president of the Chelsea, Massachusetts-based company. “With this new line, we have replaced the latex cores from Nature’s Rest with foam cores and encased coils, yet still offer latex as a comfort layer, ensuring a natural element is included in the line.”

Priced to retail from $1,599 to $2,599, the collection is covered in white ticking that mimics the style of Nature’s Rest.