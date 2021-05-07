The 10 Most Sleep-Deprived Cities Across the U.S.

Is your town on the inaugural list from Mattress Firm and SleepScore Labs?

Atlanta holds the unenviable title of being the most sleep-deprived city in America, according to a new survey from Houston-based sleep chain Mattress Firm and its partner SleepScore Labs, a sleep app provider based in Carlsbad, California.

Here’s the top (or should we say bottom?) 10, in terms of how much sleep residents are averaging each night:

No. 1 Atlanta: 5 hours, 45 minutes

No. 2 Dallas Fort-Worth: 5 hours, 46 minutes

No. 3 Houston: 5 hours, 48 minutes

No. 4 Los Angeles: 5 hours, 51 minutes

No. 5 New York City: 5 hours, 55 minutes

No. 6 Philadelphia: 5 hours, 58 minutes

No. 7 San Francisco: 5 hours, 59 minutes

No. 8 Chicago: 6 hours, 1 minute

No. 9 Washington, D.C.: 6 hours, 2 minutes

No. 10 Boston: 6 hours, 3 minutes

The list was compiled using SleepScore Labs data and was released as part of the bedding industry’s May Is Better Sleep Month consumer education campaign. (The annual campaign is led by the Better Sleep Council, the consumer education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, but neither the BSC nor ISPA was involved in this survey.)

“One thing that is clear is no major city is clocking in the recommended minimum of seven hours of sleep per night,” the companies said in a May 3 news release. “Experts recommend that adults obtain seven or more hours to reap the benefits of a healthy night’s sleep, meaning many Americans are sleep deprived. Additional SleepScore data captured from their in-app polling also suggests that bedtime procrastination, especially doomscrolling, could be key factor of why Americans are staying up later.” Nearly three-quarters of SleepScore poll respondents said they always use electronics before going to bed.

In announcing the results, Mattress Firm and SleepScore Labs encouraged residents of the 10 cities — and all Americans — to evaluate their sleep habits and implement changes that will improve the duration and quality of their sleep.

The survey analysis included SleepScore data from a selection of the most populous U.S. cities that have a large sample of active SleepScore users. Within the analysis, SleepScore reviewed each city’s average bedtime, waking time, sleep duration and the relationship between lifestyle factors like exercise and healthy sleep, according to the news release.