Changing Lanes

If you’re looking for ways to drive consumers from shopping online to walking through your doors, follow these best practices for shifting your web traffic to store traffic

What do you do when your web traffic is hopping but your store doors aren’t swinging? Use your website to drive consumers into your stores!

One easy way to do this is to offer in-store-only coupons, discounts and other promotions through your site. Here are other strategies that will keep customers flowing into your brick-and-mortar locations: