Conn’s Taking HomePlus to Tampa

Retailer plans to open two new stores in the coastal Florida market this winter

Conn’s Inc., a retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics based in Houston, plans to open two Conn’s HomePlus stores in the Tampa, Florida, area this winter.

The new stores will be in the Horizon Park shopping center at 3908 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa and in the Cotez Plaza shopping center at 4495 14th St. W. in nearby Bradenton, Florida. The retailer recently opened a distribution center in Lakeland, Florida.

Both stores are scheduled to open on Feb. 5 and will bring the total number of Conn’s HomePlus showrooms to 149 across 15 states.

“As we expand the Conn’s HomePlus footprint, we are excited to increase our presence in the Sunshine State,” said Norm Miller, Conn’s HomePlus chair and chief executive officer. “The expansion planned throughout the state will open more opportunities to positively impact the customers and communities we serve, while solidifying our commitment in Florida.”

Conn’s HomePlus stores, at roughly 87,000 square feet, carry a mix of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics, as well as home office and exercise equipment. The retailer has locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

