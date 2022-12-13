E.S. Kluft & Company Opens New Factory in Texas

E.S. Kluft & Company has unveiled a new factory in Grand Prairie, Texas — it’s third factory in the United States. Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan market, the facility will employ more than 80 people.

Rafael González Betere, chief executive officer of Flex Bedding Group, cuts the ribbon on the new E.S. Kluft & Company factory in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The 100,000-square-foot factory is situated between E.S. Kluft’s two existing facilities at its headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and at Hazelton, Pennsylvania. The central location gives the company extra capacity and proximity to retail customers in the Central and Southern U.S. regions.

“We looked at 13 different states and decided on Texas as a way to best serve our customers in this region,” said Jon Stowe, managing director of E.S. Kluft & Company, which is owned by The Flex Bedding Group in Madrid. “We already have a huge customer base in Texas and in the Southern markets, and we’re seeing it continue to grow with a lot of people relocating from the West Coast and the Northeast.”

While the furniture industry and retail are seeing a slowdown, the luxury market has the greatest capacity for growth and resistance to economic ups and downs, according to a news release.

“Since 2019 we’ve experienced tremendous growth,” Stowe said. “The addition of the Grand Prairie location will help us reduce lead times and increase service and delivery to our retail partners as the luxury category continues to grow.”

The new Grand Prairie facility at 701 E. Wildlife Pkwy. plans to start shipping to customers this month. The company will produce all its luxury mattress brands — Aireloom, Kluft and Marshall Mattress — in the Texas factory.