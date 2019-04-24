Exhausted? You’re Not Alone

Annual survey analyzes how well — or poorly — the world is sleeping and what, if anything, adults are doing about it

Here’s a universal observation about sleep: Most adults around the world are worn out but don’t do much to help the situation.

In fact, according to the findings from a recent annual global sleep survey, eight in 10 adults want to improve the quality of their sleep, but the majority (60%) haven’t received medical help or treatment. Why? Most don’t consider sleep issues to be a serious problem, don’t know how to make the necessary changes or think the cost of treatment is too high. Alarmingly, respondents said they’re most likely to turn to the internet for information about sleep concerns.

The survey was conducted by the health technology company Philips, headquartered in Amsterdam, and included interviews with 11,006 respondents in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States.

Other key findings showed: