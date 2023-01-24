HeiQ and BekaertDeslee Sign an Exclusive Agreement for HeiQ Allergen Tech

HeiQ Materials AG has signed an exclusive supply agreement with mattress fabric supplier BekaertDeslee for the supply of HeiQ’s recently launched HeiQ Allergen* Tech.

Under this agreement, BekaertDeslee will have exclusive worldwide rights to apply HeiQ Allergen* Tech to mattress ticking. Launched in October 2022, HeiQ Allergen* Tech is a 100% biobased, naturally derived technology that reduces exposure to inanimate allergens such as house dust-mite matter and pet allergens with the help of active probiotics.

It has been granted the Allergy UK Seal of Approval by The British Allergy Foundation following a review and assessment of the technology. Additionally, an independent certification has shown that HeiQ Allergen* Tech successfully reduces 83.6% of cat (hair) allergen, 76.5% of dog (hair) allergen and 96.6% of house dust-mite matter allergen. “Being the world’s leading specialist in the development and manufacturing of mattress textiles gives BekaertDeslee a special responsibility when it comes to providing the market with innovative solutions that address real-world problems,” said Frédéric Beucher, CEO of BekaertDeslee, based in Waregem, Belgium. “This new technology will contribute to our efforts in introducing sustainable products that provide better conditions for a good night’s sleep. We will commercialize this exclusive technology under our well-known Purotex brand, by naming the new generation of our products Purotex+ powered by HeiQ Allergen* Tech.”