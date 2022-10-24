High Point Market Fall ’22 Review: Day 2

Waynette Goodson battles the Ashley intercom system and discovers a new sleep invention at Luxfort Home. Then Dave Perry dives into a new sleep line at Legends. And both try to keep up with Laurie Tokarz, CEO of Restonic. Finally, let’s not forget: Kingsdown!

Transcript

Waynette Goodson

The headrest comes.

Dave Perry

Should she just pick it up?

Waynette Goodson

Pick it up and let’s go.

Dave Perry

Hey, it’s Dave Perry, editor-at-large of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy. I’m with Waynette Goodson, our managing editor. It is day 2 wrap-up. Whatcha got Waynette?

Waynette Goodson

Well, riddle me this Dave. Why are the women within WithIt? Why are they so with it?

Dave Perry

I have no idea why?

Waynette Goodson

Because they are the first ones up working in the morning. The women of the furniture industry WithIt held their breakfast this morning at 7:30 am. And our own Laurie Tokarz, she is the CEO and president of Restonic. She was on the panel. It was called “Broken Ceilings: Lessons from the Top”. Very informative panel and we’re going to write it up in the December issue.

Waynette Goodson

Everything Laurie had to say, which was so good.

Dave Perry

Well, speaking of Laurie, yesterday the Property Brothers, or the Scott Brothers I guess I should say. Jonathan and Drew were the hosts of Game Night and it was a public event. And Laurie was on the panel and Laurie got several questions right and represented the bedding industry well. Go, Laurie.

Waynette Goodson

Go, Laurie. Go, Laurie.

Dave Perry

What else did you see?

Waynette Goodson

Okay, well, I’ve discovered a new invention this morning within bedding at Luck Sport Home. They have created the power bed. Okay, so it’s an upholstered bed and it’s a motion sofa. So it’s sort of like an adjustable base idea. It’s got a headrest that comes forward. The console comes down in the middle of the bed. It’s got cupholders power grommets.

You can charge your iPad or your phone and have it held for you in bed. Great speakers. You can sync your phone – Bluetooth and listen to your music and even a magic wand. It’s like a fan. You can fan yourself and you also have your reading light overhead. How about you? What did you see?

Dave Perry

I saw Marty Melcher at Legend’s furniture. Known Marty for a long time. He’s got a nice bedding line there. And Marty says High Point is a great opportunity for case-good buyers to add mattresses. Good point, Marty. I know. Go mattresses. And as we wrap up, speaking of that, we’re in the SierraSleep by Ashley showroom new marketing materials and “sleep happy” SierraSleep by Ashley. That is a great message and it is the perfect message for us to go out on.

Waynette Goodson

No, no, no. I have one more thing.

Dave Perry

You have one more thing. Take it away.

Waynette Goodson

We have to talk about Kingsdown. We’ve got so much to cover. So in 2020, they left the showroom. They’re back with an innovative idea. They are in their own designer pod. They have partnered with StyleRow to do a to-the-trade program for designers, and they have appointed Kristi Hopper as their brand ambassador of Interior Design.

So there was a constant crowd around there, their selfie pod and just so much energy, what the designers are bringing to market. Bravo Kingsdown for all of your new innovative ideas. So how shall we go out?

Dave Perry

We should go out on. We are out of here. We’ll be back but the wrap-up videos are out of here. So what do we say?

Waynette Goodson

One.

Dave Perry

Two.

Waynette Goodson

Three.

Dave Perry

We’re out of here.