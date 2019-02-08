Diving Into the Hot Hues for 2019

Living Coral Named Pantone’s Color of the Year

Do you have a corner of your store that could use perking up? Need a color palette for a new marketing campaign? Every year, color specialists, including the color connoisseurs at Pantone, release their picks for the hottest hues. Here’s a look at a few of their choices for 2019.

Living Coral (Pantone 16-1546) is Pantone’s pick for Color of the Year for 2019. The Carlstadt, New Jersey-based color authority describes it as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge.”

Metropolitan (AF-690) is a soothing gray shade — and paint maker Benjamin Moore’s pick for 2019. The Montvale, New Jersey-based company calls it “calm, composed and effortlessly sophisticated.”

Blueprint, no surprisingly, is a blue hue from paint provider Behr. It’s an “honest, approachable color that conjures up the blueprints builders rely on to bring architectural designs to life,” says Behr, which has headquarters in Santa Ana, California. “Blueprint (S470-S) creates a space where you can build your own reimagined life — where awareness of what we want to build for ourselves can transform into action.”

Use these colors to inspire your marketing efforts, store remodeling, top-of-bed merchandising and other aspects of your store or e-commerce site.