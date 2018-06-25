ISPA report: Motion base sales are on the rise

Sales of adjustable bases are going up, up, up—a bright spot for the sleep products industry at a time when unit sales of mattresses and flat foundations have been dipping.

Unit sales of adjustables grew significantly in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period of 2017, according to the ISPA Motion Foundations Report, a new analysis published by the International Sleep Products Association.

Motion foundation unit sales from all channels (imported and U.S.-assembled products) rose 29.6% over the first quarter of last year. By comparison, other numbers from ISPA show mattress and traditional foundation unit sales fell 9.3% in the first quarter of 2018 over the same period in 2017.

The total wholesale value of adjustable base units increased 41% in first-quarter 2018. However, the average unit price fell 8.1% from the same period in 2017.

This is ISPA’s first total shipment report on the motion foundation category.