ISPA Welcomes Perry

The former executive editor of Furniture Today joins the Sleep Savvy team as editor at large

We are kicking off the new year with exciting news!

The International Sleep Products Association has hired Dave Perry to the newly created position of editor at large for Sleep Savvy and its sister publication BedTimes.

In his new role, Dave primarily will be responsible for covering the retail beat for Sleep Savvy, expanding the magazine’s online presence, analyzing and reporting on research from the Better Sleep Council (ISPA’s consumer education arm), and developing strategies to engage retailers and manufacturers in Sleep Savvy’s print issues and on social channels.

In addition, he will serve as brand ambassador for Sleep Savvy and BedTimes by representing them at industry events and will work with ISPA’s leadership team to contribute to marketing communications efforts across industry segments for the association.

Before joining ISPA, Dave was the executive editor of Furniture Today, the weekly business newspaper for the U.S. furniture industry. Many moons ago, I worked there, as well. While I was impressed by the paper’s production precision, I quickly grew to appreciate its staff. Among those who stand out is Dave. He worked as the managing editor at the time, although he continually was acknowledged for his coverage of the bedding industry, which he returned to in 2001. While running the newsroom like a clock, which is necessary for a 50-time-a-year paper, he never took his finger off the pulse of bedding. (See Dave’s column, Mattressville, on page 46, and his analysis of the latest research from the BSC on page 19.)

I had the opportunity to get reacquainted with Dave when I began working for BedTimes and Sleep Savvy in 2011. Like many of you, I have witnessed firsthand Dave’s journalistic skill and integrity. His understanding of our readership, as well as the breadth and depth of his experience in the sleep products industry, will help propel our publications in new directions.

In other Sleep Savvy-related news, after much thought, we have decided to take the magazine from eight times a year to six. We believe the reduction in frequency will enable us to provide you with a more robust editorial package in each issue and focus more attention on our website and digital offerings.

Speaking of digital, beginning in this month, we’ll deliver our ShopTalk by Sleep Savvy newsletter to your email inbox every Thursday. With our new weekly schedule, we’ll focus more on retailer news, giving you a central place to learn about the latest happenings in the industry. We’ll continue to offer practical ideas for improving your business, too. To subscribe, visit SleepSavvyMagazine.com.

Here’s to a happy, healthy, prosperous (and uneventful) new year.