Sleep Savvy

For Sleep Products Professionals

Menu
You are here: Home / Blog / ISPA Welcomes Perry

ISPA Welcomes Perry

by

The former executive editor of Furniture Today joins the Sleep Savvy team as editor at large

We are kicking off the new year with exciting news!

The International Sleep Products Association has hired Dave Perry to the newly created position of editor at large for Sleep Savvy and its sister publication BedTimes.

In his new role, Dave primarily will be responsible for covering the retail beat for Sleep Savvy, expanding the magazine’s online presence, analyzing and reporting on research from the Better Sleep Council (ISPA’s consumer education arm), and developing strategies to engage retailers and manufacturers in Sleep Savvy’s print issues and on social channels. 

In addition, he will serve as brand ambassador for Sleep Savvy and BedTimes by representing them at industry events and will work with ISPA’s leadership team to contribute to marketing communications efforts across industry segments for the association.

Before joining ISPA, Dave was the executive editor of Furniture Today, the weekly business newspaper for the U.S. furniture industry. Many moons ago, I worked there, as well. While I was impressed by the paper’s production precision, I quickly grew to appreciate its staff. Among those who stand out is Dave. He worked as the managing editor at the time, although he continually was acknowledged for his coverage of the bedding industry, which he returned to in 2001. While running the newsroom like a clock, which is necessary for a 50-time-a-year paper, he never took his finger off the pulse of bedding. (See Dave’s column, Mattressville, on page 46, and his analysis of  the latest research from the BSC on page 19.) 

I had the opportunity to get reacquainted with Dave when I began working for BedTimes and Sleep Savvy in 2011. Like many of you, I have witnessed firsthand Dave’s journalistic skill and integrity. His understanding of our readership, as well as the breadth and depth of his experience in the sleep products industry, will help propel our publications in new directions. 

In other Sleep Savvy-related news, after much thought, we have decided to take the magazine from eight times a year to six. We believe the reduction in frequency will enable us to provide you with a more robust editorial package in each issue and focus more attention on our website and digital offerings.

Speaking of digital, beginning in this month, we’ll deliver our ShopTalk by Sleep Savvy newsletter to your email inbox every Thursday. With our new weekly schedule, we’ll focus more on retailer news, giving you a central place to learn about the latest happenings in the industry. We’ll continue to offer practical ideas for improving your business, too. To subscribe, visit SleepSavvyMagazine.com.

Here’s to a happy, healthy, prosperous (and uneventful) new year.

Related Content

  • ISPA welcomes new leadership to Better Sleep Council

    News release from the International Sleep Products Association Julia Rosien appointed as Chair, Brent Limer accepts Vice Chair Position (Alexandria, VA, Nov. 1, 2017) – The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) welcomes Julia Rosien, Brand Director at Restonic Mattress Corp. and Brent Limer, Chief Sales Officer at Latexco LLC to…

  • Sleep Savvy welcomes veteran journalist Betsi Robinson as its new associate editor

    I am tickled pink to introduce to you the newest member of our staff. Betsi Robinson has joined the publications team of the International Sleep Products Association in the newly created position of associate editor for Sleep Savvy and sister magazine BedTimes. In her new role, Betsi is responsible for…

  • BSC logo
    News Release: BSC Welcomes New Leadership and Members

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 29, 2015 Contact: Jasmine Wood (703) 683-8371 BSC WELCOMES NEW LEADERSHIP AND MEMBERS: Mark Hobson, chair; Dan Schecter, vice chair; and new members Marcus Baffoe-Bonnie, Julia Rosien and Don Wright (Alexandria, VA) – The Better Sleep Council, the consumer education arm of the International Sleep Products…

Filed Under: Blog