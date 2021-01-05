King Koil Launches First Partnership With RC Willey

Program to Feature Luxury and SmartLife Mattress Collections

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Leading mattress manufacturer, King Koil, has partnered for the first time with top 100 home furnishing retailer, RC Willey, to launch a four-model mattress collection. The partnership will include two mattresses in the Luxury Collection and expand the distribution of the popular Smartlife Mattress by King Koil™ line.RC Willey will merchandise both collections in all 12 retail locations throughout the U.S.

Mattresses in the collection will retail from $999 and $3,899 in queen. Featuring top-of-the-line materials, the Luxury Collection offers consumers temperature regulation and premier support with its pressure relieving encased coils, cooling gel memory foam and moisture wicking Tencel™ fibers, while Smartlife offers patented body sensing technology and an innovative in-store presentation to help consumers understand how the mattress line helps deliver supportive sleep.

“A retail powerhouse, RC Willey has been serving the home furnishings industry for more than 80 years,” said David Binke, CEO of King Koil. “We are thrilled to expand our Luxury and Smartlife collections through its nationally recognized storefronts to offer consumers a four-model line of innovative technology and premium materials. We are eager to begin our relationship and look forward to growing our partnership together.”

Combining top-of-the-line materials engineered to deliver consistent comfort, temperature regulation and years of durable support, the Luxury Collection utilizes the company’s Contour Elite Encased Coil System which features 858 independently encased coils designed to reduce motion disturbance and body pressure points. Positioned above the pocketed coil system, innovative iFusion™ Technology gel-memory foam and pressure relieving gel offers an optimal temperature sleeping surface in addition to conforming to the curves of each user’s body type. AdvantaGel™, an intelligently designed infusion of gel and resilient foam, adds an additional layer of comfort, offering a cooler sleep surface with the added benefit of luxurious durability. Completing the look, Super Stretch Tencel™ fabric provides pressure relief at the surface of the mattress allowing the sleeper to benefit from the lift and reduced motion below.

Designed to adjust to body shape, weight, sleep position and consumer preferences, Smartlife Mattresses use a scientific algorithm that powers smart cells to adjust the beds automatically to fit each consumer’s unique needs. The collection incorporates 80 individual smart cells and eight independently controlled zones from head to toe, with multiple settings of firmness to allow users to accommodate personal sleeping needs. The collection will include an innovative in-store video that loops on a high-definition screen mounted above the bed to help consumers understand the technology built into the sleep system during rest tests.

RC Willey is part of the Berkshire Hathaway furniture division, a top 100 home furnishing retailer operating 12 stores: six in northern Utah, three in Nevada, two in California and one in Idaho.

A leading global mattress manufacturer, King Koil supports more than 30 licensees in more than 90 countries where King Koil mattresses are manufactured and sold. Headquartered in Avondale, Arizona, the company has a long, rich history that reaches back to 1898 when Samuel Bronstein founded United States Bedding in St. Paul, Minnesota. What started out as six employees in a small factory has continued to grow. During the 1930s, U.S. Bedding improved the bedspring and was looking for a new name for its product. From there, the King Koil name was born. For more information, visit www.KingKoil.com.