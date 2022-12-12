Kingsdown Expands License Agreement with Euro Colchões

Mebane, North Carolina-based Kingsdown Inc. has extended its license agreement with Euro Colchões, a bedding manufacturer in Brazil, for another decade.

“This has been a very successful relationship for both companies, and we look forward to another decade of continued success and growth,” said Frank Hood, chief executive officer of Kingsdown. “Our global license business has been a strategic asset for our company in large part because of great business partners like Euro Colchões.”

The desire for North American-branded products has been increasingly significant in Brazil, as well as other parts of South America, according to a news release. Since the start of the licensing partnership in 2012, Euro Colchões has grown its in-country Kingsdown production and retail operation to include 70 store locations, plus e-commerce business at eurocolchoes.com.

Today the Brazilian manufacturer and retailer produces and sells four models in Kingsdown’s Vintage Collection: Platinum, Diamond, Royal and Windsor mattresses. The company tailors product specifications for local comfort preferences and sources foams and fibers locally.

“North American products have forever represented quality and advanced technologies,” said Mauricio Aballo, chief executive officer of Euro Colchões. “We are looking forward to strengthening Euro Colchões and Kingsdown ties in Brazil to bring additional innovation through American market research to collaborate with our ambitious growth.”