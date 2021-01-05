Magniflex Designs Exclusive Collection For Costco Canada

PRATO, Italy – Italian mattress manufacturer Magniflex has designed an exclusive mattress collection for Costco Canada’s e-commerce site. Magniflex designed three mattresses specifically for the retailer for a full merchandising program.

The Soffio bed, part of a new Magniflex collection designed expressly for Costco Canada.

As part of the partnership, Magniflex turned to its product development team to design the three mattresses exclusively for Costco Canada. The retailer, a supporter of the environment, is strategic in partnering with vendors that share its philosophy on environmental stewardship, and Magniflex is a long-time proponent of reduced emissions at its factory and for crafting its mattresses with materials free of harmful chemicals.

“A major part of our brand ethos is building our products in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way. Partnering with like-minded retailers helps carry our eco-friendly message through to consumers. Costco Canada is one of the leading retailers in Canada, and its reach gives our brand exposure to online consumers,” said Silvia Galasso, vice president of operations for Magniflex. “We’re excited to grow our retail reach with such a well-known retailer.”

The Italian-made products provide Costco Canada with a complete merchandising package.

The three-mattress lineup is exclusive to Costco Canada and includes Amabile 10, Soffio 10 and Terra Deluxe Dual 12 model. Each mattress is Oeko-Tex®-certified and features Magniflex’s signature Memofoam, a pressure sensitive foam that offers quick shape response. Amabile 10, the opening price point model, is designed with watterlatex.

Amabile 10 offers a removable cover designed with Outlast®, a temperature regulating fabric, and Soffio 10 is dressed in Coolmax®, a cover featuring silver to provide antibacterial protection and to deliver a cooler night’s sleep.Available in both king and queen, the 10-inch mattresses offer double-sided comfort levels with medium firm on the top and firm on the bottom to allow for comfort preferences.

The 12-inch Terra Deluxe Dual features Magniflex’s exclusive Dual Core technology, which allows for a choice between soft and medium-soft comfort on opposite sides of the bed. The removable cover made of natural bamboo fiber wicks away moisture for a drier sleep.

Magniflex launched its custom program earlier this year building on success with independent retailers like Design Within Reach to give sleep retailers a competitive advantage by offering exclusive products.

Magniflex was founded nearly 60 years ago in a suburb of Florence, Italy, and today more than 35 million people in 99 countries sleep on Magniflex mattresses. Known as a world leader in quality, comfort and innovation, Magniflex was the first mattress company in the world to gain certifications from Oeko-Tex®. The company’s central manufacturing facility produces up to 10,000 mattresses a day, many of which are exported to countries such as Japan, Spain, Germany, Russia, the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.magniflex.com.