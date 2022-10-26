Malouf Foundation Launches Raise Digital Safety App for Parents

The Logan, Utah-based Malouf Foundation has released a digital safety app called Raise, created in collaboration with tech provider Impact Suite (a company Malouf acquired in 2019).

Raise is a free parenting resource that helps users navigate the challenges of today’s digital landscape. The app addresses topics related to mental health, screen-time management and more. Raise is available on the App Store or Google Play.

“As parents ourselves and advocates in the anti-sexual exploitation space, my husband, Sam, and I are passionate about educating others, specifically parents, on the potential dangers of technology and the internet,” said Kacie Malouf, co-founder and board chair of the Malouf Foundation. “Raise helps build that self-awareness, plus so much more.

“Impact Suite was the perfect partner to create Raise, and we’re really excited to share the final product,” she continued. “We want to get this resource into the hands of as many families as possible.”

Raise guides parents through a series of lessons, with activities based on main areas of concern: parent-child relationships, screen-time balance, inappropriate content, cyberbullying and online predators. Through Raise, users can also complete weekly check-ins and connect with other parents for support. Once parents complete these lessons, they are better prepared to navigate raising children in the digital world.

“When we joined forces with Malouf, we immediately started thinking of ways to engage with parents on this topic. That’s when we came up with the idea for Raise,” said Clay Olsen, founder and CEO of Impact Suite. “Resources like these are critical in this digital age when things are constantly evolving. Through Raise, we hope to start a movement where parents not only feel educated, but confident in how they approach technology and online safety with their kids.”

The Malouf Foundation and Impact Suite launched Raise at a digital safety conference Oct. 18 in Salt Lake City. Speakers included Ralphie Jacobs on “Nurturing Parent-Child Relationships,” Andrea Davis on “Managing Screen-Time Balance,” Smith Alley on “Navigating Inappropriate Content,” Dr. Sameer Hinduja on “Confronting Cyberbullying,” and Detective Jason Weis on “Protecting Against Online Predators.” To watch the full event for free, visit digitalsafetyconference.ticketspice.com/raise-conference-video and use the coupon code “MALOUFPARTNER”.