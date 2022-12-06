Mattress Firm Donates Beds to Military Service Members

United States National Guard veteran David Burke receives brand-new Tempur-Pedic Mattress from Mattress Firm as a gift of gratitude as part of Mattress Firm’s First Night Home campaign. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui / Mattress Firm / AP Images)

In honor of Veterans Day in November, Houston-based retail chain Mattress Firm donated new Tempur-Pedic mattresses to 10 military service members in each of three U.S. metro areas: Houston, Las Vegas and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

For the effort, Mattress Firm teamed up with Helping a Hero, a nonprofit organization that provides support to severely injured military personnel, according to a news release.

The mattresses were specifically chosen to meet the needs of active-duty service members and veterans so they can get their best night’s sleep — from their first night home and for years to come.