Mlily Adds Adjustable Bed Bases, Pillows

Mlily USA, a mattress and pillow brand owned by Healthcare Co. Ltd., with headquarters in Rugao, China, is doubling its adjustable bed base offering with the addition of two new models and is expanding its sleep accessories lineup with four pillow collections.

Priced to retail at $2,099 and $2,899 in queen size, the new bases offer a variety of features including USB ports, underbed LED lighting, wireless remotes, lumbar adjustment and massage.

“The industry has seen significant growth over the last few years in the adjustable bed base category, and we see additional opportunity in the premium space,” said Stephen Chen, president of Mlily USA, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “The category is filled with low-end products, and our new models offer retailers the ability to differentiate themselves with better goods. While our existing power bases sell well in the heart of the category, consumers looking for more creature comforts and features are ready to make an investment. The new models offer the latest technology and enhanced features and are suited to work with our better-end products.”

In addition to the stand-alone adjustable bases, the company also is adding a complete adjustable bed system to its portfolio. Designed with a fully upholstered bed frame and tufted headboard, the NH200SA Series provides independent head and foot adjustments, a wireless remote with flashlight, and adjustable-height legs. It is available in queen, king and California king.

The new pillows, which expand the company’s pillow offering to more than 10 models, incorporate Mlily’s proprietary foams and offer customization, cooling technologies and breathability, the company said in a news release.

“Pillows remain a strong profit item for retailers, and the additions to our selection expand our offering to supply our partners with a well-merchandised program,” Chen said. “Pillows are among the top add-on accessories when consumers buy new mattresses, and our expanded selection is designed to meet the various comfort needs of their consumers.”