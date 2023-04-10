MLILY’s New Onyx Delivers Luxury Look and Feel at Value Price Points

Mattress manufacturer continues to help retail sales and margins with new value-driven line that delivers luxurious sleep experience.

NEWS RELEASE | HIGH POINT 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (April 10, 2023) – MLILY USA believes everyone deserves luxurious sleep experience and says its new Onyx collection debuting at High Point Market this month delivers the luxury look and feel to the everyday consumer at affordable price points.

The new Onyx collection joins Mlily’s vast product offerings with accessible price points that make it possible for retailers to build an affordable, quality sleep system for customers while making healthy margin.

With three models and three distinctive feels, the Onyx mattress was designed to provide increased breathability and adaptive support with multiple layers of specialty foams. Individually pocketed springs with foam encasement and a flex support foam base deliver better support.

Its cooling knit fabric cover allows for better temperature regulation for uninterrupted sleep, and it features plush quilting for an elevated look and enhanced comfort. The collection offers three profiles – 12, 13 and 14 inches – and three comfort options of firm, semi-firm and plush.

Supporting retailers to aggressively promote and drive store traffic, Mlily will offer special promotions and its newest chiropractor-approved and endorsed products at the upcoming High Point Market, April 21-26, in space 1-542, first floor of Plaza Suites.

About MLILY USA

With you every sleep of the way. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., MLILY USA is a key supplier of mattresses, pillows and sleep accessories to the North American bedding market. With a global network of state-of-the-art factories and warehouses spanning more than seven million square feet in Tennessee, South Carolina, Arizona, China, Thailand and Serbia, the company’s quality products are sold worldwide. In the U.S., MLILY has an exclusive partnership with the International Chiropractors Association to design and market bedding products based on clinical research and manufacturing excellence. MLILY also holds a unique global strategic alliance with Manchester United, the leading sports brand and popular soccer team in the United Kingdom, to deliver rejuvenating sleep products for enhanced physical performance.